Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.98
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Joway Health Industries Group Inc is a shell company.

Joway Health Indus Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Joway Health Indus Gr (GTVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Joway Health Indus Gr (OTCPK: GTVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Joway Health Indus Gr's (GTVI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Joway Health Indus Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Joway Health Indus Gr (GTVI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Joway Health Indus Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Joway Health Indus Gr (GTVI)?

A

The stock price for Joway Health Indus Gr (OTCPK: GTVI) is $0.071 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:22:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Joway Health Indus Gr (GTVI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Joway Health Indus Gr.

Q

When is Joway Health Indus Gr (OTCPK:GTVI) reporting earnings?

A

Joway Health Indus Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Joway Health Indus Gr (GTVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Joway Health Indus Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Joway Health Indus Gr (GTVI) operate in?

A

Joway Health Indus Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.