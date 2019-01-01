GTT operates a global communications network, providing telecommunications services to large, multinational enterprises, carriers, and governments across five continents. Offerings include wide-area networks, Internet services (including Internet transit), voice, and other transport and infrastructure services. GTT's network consists primarily of leased assets over long-haul routes and connects in over 600 data centers worldwide. The firm uses other carriers for last-mile connections, and its model results in low capital spending needs. GTT relies heavily on acquisitions to expand its footprint. Customers primarily located in the United States account for about 40% of the firm's revenue, with most non-U.S. revenue coming from customers primarily in Europe.