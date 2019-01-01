QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
8.4K/66K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
911.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.46
Shares
58.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
GTT operates a global communications network, providing telecommunications services to large, multinational enterprises, carriers, and governments across five continents. Offerings include wide-area networks, Internet services (including Internet transit), voice, and other transport and infrastructure services. GTT's network consists primarily of leased assets over long-haul routes and connects in over 600 data centers worldwide. The firm uses other carriers for last-mile connections, and its model results in low capital spending needs. GTT relies heavily on acquisitions to expand its footprint. Customers primarily located in the United States account for about 40% of the firm's revenue, with most non-U.S. revenue coming from customers primarily in Europe.

GTT Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GTT Communications (GTTNQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GTT Communications (OTCEM: GTTNQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GTT Communications's (GTTNQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GTT Communications.

Q

What is the target price for GTT Communications (GTTNQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GTT Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for GTT Communications (GTTNQ)?

A

The stock price for GTT Communications (OTCEM: GTTNQ) is $0.0155 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GTT Communications (GTTNQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GTT Communications.

Q

When is GTT Communications (OTCEM:GTTNQ) reporting earnings?

A

GTT Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GTT Communications (GTTNQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GTT Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does GTT Communications (GTTNQ) operate in?

A

GTT Communications is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.