QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
13.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GTJ REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, management, and operation of the commercial real estate located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware. It operates through Commercial real estate segment. The company generates revenue through rental, parking and tenant reimbursement.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GTJ REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GTJ REIT (GTTJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GTJ REIT (OTCGM: GTTJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GTJ REIT's (GTTJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GTJ REIT.

Q

What is the target price for GTJ REIT (GTTJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GTJ REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for GTJ REIT (GTTJ)?

A

The stock price for GTJ REIT (OTCGM: GTTJ) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GTJ REIT (GTTJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GTJ REIT.

Q

When is GTJ REIT (OTCGM:GTTJ) reporting earnings?

A

GTJ REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GTJ REIT (GTTJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GTJ REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does GTJ REIT (GTTJ) operate in?

A

GTJ REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.