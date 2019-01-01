|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gattaca (OTCPK: GTTCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Gattaca.
There is no analysis for Gattaca
The stock price for Gattaca (OTCPK: GTTCF) is $1.3894 last updated Fri Jul 26 2019 13:39:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Gattaca.
Gattaca does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Gattaca.
Gattaca is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.