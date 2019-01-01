Gattaca PLC provides specialist recruitment solutions to companies in the engineering and technology sector. Its offerings revolve around three services: contingent workforce solutions which include temporary, contract and project bases workforce; permanent recruitment process outsourcing providing full as well as partial outsource of the permanent workforce to clients; and total workforce solutions. The company's operating segments are classified into UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It generates most of the revenue from the UK Engineering segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in the Rest of Europe; Middle East and Africa; Americas, and Asia Pacific.