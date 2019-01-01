QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Great American Bancorp Inc is a holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana. The company's principal business consists of the acceptance of retail deposits from the residents and small businesses surrounding its branch offices and the investment of those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, primarily in one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans. The company operates through two full-service offices located in Champaign and Urbana, Illinois.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Great American Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Great American Bancorp (GTPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great American Bancorp (OTCPK: GTPS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Great American Bancorp's (GTPS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great American Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Great American Bancorp (GTPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great American Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Great American Bancorp (GTPS)?

A

The stock price for Great American Bancorp (OTCPK: GTPS) is $34.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:04:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great American Bancorp (GTPS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.

Q

When is Great American Bancorp (OTCPK:GTPS) reporting earnings?

A

Great American Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great American Bancorp (GTPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great American Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Great American Bancorp (GTPS) operate in?

A

Great American Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.