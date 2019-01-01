QQQ
Grupo TMM SA is an integrated logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It provides dynamic ocean transportation services to various international and domestic clients. The company operates through four segments namely Maritime division, Logistics division, Ports, and terminals division and Warehousing division. The Maritime division includes transportation of bulk liquid products, materials, provisions for drilling platforms, and towing services for ships. The Logistics segment provides trucking services to various manufacturers and retailers. Operations at ports and terminals assist in loading and unloading, storage at maritime port terminals, and shipping agency operations. The warehousing segment includes storage and management of the facilities and bonded warehouses.

Grupo TMM Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo TMM (GTMAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo TMM (OTCPK: GTMAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo TMM's (GTMAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo TMM.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo TMM (GTMAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo TMM

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo TMM (GTMAF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo TMM (OTCPK: GTMAF) is $0.15 last updated Thu Apr 29 2021 19:50:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo TMM (GTMAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo TMM.

Q

When is Grupo TMM (OTCPK:GTMAF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo TMM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo TMM (GTMAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo TMM.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo TMM (GTMAF) operate in?

A

Grupo TMM is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.