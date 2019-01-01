QQQ
GT Gold Corp is a new company focused on exploring for gold in the terrain of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Its only operating segments include the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is the wholly-owned Tatogga property, located off highway 37 in northern British Columbia.

GT Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GT Gold (GTGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GT Gold (OTC: GTGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GT Gold's (GTGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GT Gold.

Q

What is the target price for GT Gold (GTGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GT Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for GT Gold (GTGDF)?

A

The stock price for GT Gold (OTC: GTGDF) is $3.2753 last updated Thu Jun 03 2021 14:46:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GT Gold (GTGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GT Gold.

Q

When is GT Gold (OTC:GTGDF) reporting earnings?

A

GT Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GT Gold (GTGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GT Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does GT Gold (GTGDF) operate in?

A

GT Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.