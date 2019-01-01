QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Greenland Technologies Holding Corp is a developer of innovative and quality solutions in the material handling industry. It is a transmission and drivetrain systems provider for material handling equipment such as forklift trucks for industrial and logistic applications. The company sold more than 91,000 sets of transmission systems to over 100 forklift manufacturers in China. With the emphasis on quality and innovation, over the years, Greenland gained the trust and loyalty from its customers.

Greenland Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenland Technologies (GTECW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenland Technologies (OTC: GTECW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Greenland Technologies's (GTECW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenland Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Greenland Technologies (GTECW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenland Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenland Technologies (GTECW)?

A

The stock price for Greenland Technologies (OTC: GTECW) is $0.62 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:02:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenland Technologies (GTECW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenland Technologies.

Q

When is Greenland Technologies (OTC:GTECW) reporting earnings?

A

Greenland Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenland Technologies (GTECW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenland Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenland Technologies (GTECW) operate in?

A

Greenland Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.