Greystone Digital Technology Inc is a software-development and systems-integration company. The company develops real-time, interactive, and networked three-dimensional visual and aural software as well as other applications that it sells to clients in governmental and commercial markets. These products are frequently used in combat-training simulations. The company also provides support services that contain the cost and increase the effectiveness of defense preparation. Greystone Digital also manufactures software for use in computer-based arcade games.