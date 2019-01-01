QQQ
Range
9.87 - 9.9
Vol / Avg.
40.3K/71.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.07 - 10.02
Mkt Cap
426.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.87
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
G Squared Ascend I Inc is a blank check company.

G Squared Ascend Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy G Squared Ascend (GSQD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of G Squared Ascend (NYSE: GSQD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are G Squared Ascend's (GSQD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for G Squared Ascend.

Q

What is the target price for G Squared Ascend (GSQD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for G Squared Ascend

Q

Current Stock Price for G Squared Ascend (GSQD)?

A

The stock price for G Squared Ascend (NYSE: GSQD) is $9.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:00:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does G Squared Ascend (GSQD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for G Squared Ascend.

Q

When is G Squared Ascend (NYSE:GSQD) reporting earnings?

A

G Squared Ascend does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is G Squared Ascend (GSQD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for G Squared Ascend.

Q

What sector and industry does G Squared Ascend (GSQD) operate in?

A

G Squared Ascend is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.