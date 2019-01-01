Geospatial Corp is a United States-based technology company. It provides cloud-based geospatial solutions to accurately locate and digitally map in three dimensions underground pipelines and other infrastructure. It provides two types of services to clients, data acquisition and data management. Data acquisition entails utilizing various technologies to accurately locate the exact position and depth of underground pipelines and conduits along with information on existing above ground infrastructure. Data management service manages the critical infrastructure data through the licensing of cloud-based GeoUnderground Geographic Information System software.