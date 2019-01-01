QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
General Steel Holdings Inc is a manufacturer of steel products. The company through its subsidiary is operating steel companies serving various industries in the People's Republic of China. Its product includes steel rebar, hot-rolled carbon and silicon sheets and spiral-weld pipes.

General Steel Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General Steel Holdings (GSIH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General Steel Holdings (OTCEM: GSIH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are General Steel Holdings's (GSIH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for General Steel Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for General Steel Holdings (GSIH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for General Steel Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for General Steel Holdings (GSIH)?

A

The stock price for General Steel Holdings (OTCEM: GSIH) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:22:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General Steel Holdings (GSIH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Steel Holdings.

Q

When is General Steel Holdings (OTCEM:GSIH) reporting earnings?

A

General Steel Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is General Steel Holdings (GSIH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General Steel Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does General Steel Holdings (GSIH) operate in?

A

General Steel Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.