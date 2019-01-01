QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.75 - 39
Mkt Cap
15.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
410.6M
Outstanding
Gushen Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Gushen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gushen (GSHN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gushen (OTCPK: GSHN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gushen's (GSHN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gushen.

Q

What is the target price for Gushen (GSHN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gushen

Q

Current Stock Price for Gushen (GSHN)?

A

The stock price for Gushen (OTCPK: GSHN) is $37 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 16:15:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gushen (GSHN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gushen.

Q

When is Gushen (OTCPK:GSHN) reporting earnings?

A

Gushen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gushen (GSHN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gushen.

Q

What sector and industry does Gushen (GSHN) operate in?

A

Gushen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.