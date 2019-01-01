QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.24 - 10.82
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.75
Shares
141.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Guangshen Railway is one of the key railway operators in southern China's relative prosperous Guangdong province. It provides both passenger and freight transportation through its wholly owned Guangzhou-Shenzhen intercity express rail line and Guangzhou-Pingshi rail line, as well as a few long-distance passenger lines. Guangshen also provides high-speed rail operation services to its parent China Railway Guangzhou Group, and operates the Kowloon-Guangzhou through trains in cooperation with MTR, a Hong Kong-listed railway operator. And the state-owned China Railway Corporate controls 37.12% of Guangshen.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Guangshen Railway Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guangshen Railway Co (GSHHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guangshen Railway Co (OTC: GSHHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guangshen Railway Co's (GSHHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guangshen Railway Co.

Q

What is the target price for Guangshen Railway Co (GSHHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guangshen Railway Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Guangshen Railway Co (GSHHY)?

A

The stock price for Guangshen Railway Co (OTC: GSHHY) is $9.2 last updated Thu Oct 21 2021 19:57:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guangshen Railway Co (GSHHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guangshen Railway Co.

Q

When is Guangshen Railway Co (OTC:GSHHY) reporting earnings?

A

Guangshen Railway Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guangshen Railway Co (GSHHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guangshen Railway Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Guangshen Railway Co (GSHHY) operate in?

A

Guangshen Railway Co is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTC.