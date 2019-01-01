QQQ
Global Seafood Technologies Inc raises, processes, packages, and distributes seafood. The company's products include quick frozen shrimp and saltwater bait products.

Global Seafood Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Seafood (GSFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Seafood (OTCPK: GSFD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Seafood's (GSFD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Seafood.

Q

What is the target price for Global Seafood (GSFD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Seafood

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Seafood (GSFD)?

A

The stock price for Global Seafood (OTCPK: GSFD) is $0.0721 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:11:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Seafood (GSFD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Seafood.

Q

When is Global Seafood (OTCPK:GSFD) reporting earnings?

A

Global Seafood does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Seafood (GSFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Seafood.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Seafood (GSFD) operate in?

A

Global Seafood is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.