Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.75 - 8.04
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
6.66
Shares
462.6M
Outstanding
Grupo Simec SAB de CV is a diversified manufacturer, processor, and distributor of special bar quality, or SBQ, steel, and structural steel products. The United States, Brazil, and Mexico are the biggest markets for the company. The company's SBQ products are used across a broad range of highly engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment. The company's structural steel products are mainly used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications.

Grupo Simec Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Simec (GSABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Simec (OTCPK: GSABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Simec's (GSABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Simec.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Simec (GSABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Simec

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Simec (GSABF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Simec (OTCPK: GSABF) is $8.0376 last updated Tue Oct 12 2021 19:21:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Simec (GSABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Simec.

Q

When is Grupo Simec (OTCPK:GSABF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Simec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Simec (GSABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Simec.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Simec (GSABF) operate in?

A

Grupo Simec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.