Grupo Simec SAB de CV is a diversified manufacturer, processor, and distributor of special bar quality, or SBQ, steel, and structural steel products. The United States, Brazil, and Mexico are the biggest markets for the company. The company's SBQ products are used across a broad range of highly engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment. The company's structural steel products are mainly used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications.