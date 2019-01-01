Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Ltd is a property investment company. It owns a diversified portfolio in Hong Kong. The group's investment property portfolio comprises certain floors of the Bank of America Tower, Yue King Building, Ko Fai Industrial Building and Seaview Estate. Further, it holds various commercial and industrial properties in Hong Kong. In addition, it is also involved in leasing out its properties. Geographically all the operations are carried out through the regions of Hong Kong. The operating segments of the group are Property investment and Financial services.