QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
62.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.56
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Ltd is a property investment company. It owns a diversified portfolio in Hong Kong. The group's investment property portfolio comprises certain floors of the Bank of America Tower, Yue King Building, Ko Fai Industrial Building and Seaview Estate. Further, it holds various commercial and industrial properties in Hong Kong. In addition, it is also involved in leasing out its properties. Geographically all the operations are carried out through the regions of Hong Kong. The operating segments of the group are Property investment and Financial services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Great Wall Pan Asia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Wall Pan Asia (GRWWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Wall Pan Asia (OTCGM: GRWWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Great Wall Pan Asia's (GRWWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Wall Pan Asia.

Q

What is the target price for Great Wall Pan Asia (GRWWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Wall Pan Asia

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Wall Pan Asia (GRWWF)?

A

The stock price for Great Wall Pan Asia (OTCGM: GRWWF) is $0.04 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 14:49:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Wall Pan Asia (GRWWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Wall Pan Asia.

Q

When is Great Wall Pan Asia (OTCGM:GRWWF) reporting earnings?

A

Great Wall Pan Asia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Wall Pan Asia (GRWWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Wall Pan Asia.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Wall Pan Asia (GRWWF) operate in?

A

Great Wall Pan Asia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.