QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grasim Industries Ltd is a cement and viscose staple fibre (VSF) manufacturing firm based in India. The activities of the group fall under the operating segments of Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial services, and Others. It derives key revenue from the Cement segment which covers products like Grey Cement, White Cement and allied products. Viscose segment includes products such as Viscose Staple Fibre, Wood Pulp and Viscose Filament Yarn. Through the Chemicals segment, the group offers Caustic soda, Allied chemicals and Epoxy. Geographically, the company has a business presence in India and other countries, of which maximum revenue is generated within India.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target