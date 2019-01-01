GrandVision NV is an optical retailer present in various countries in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company provides expert optical services, prescription glasses, frames, lenses, contact lenses, and sunglasses through a portfolio of optical retail banners. The company's exclusive portfolio contains the following brands: Miki Ninn, The One, Play, LightFly, Activ, and Enzzo, among others, for frames; Heritage, Seen, Solaris, and Unofficial for sunglasses; and EyeExpert and iWear for contact lenses. The assortment covers the full consumer spectrum, from well-known international brands to more-affordable in-house brands.