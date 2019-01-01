QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
30.03 - 32.25
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.15
Shares
253.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GrandVision NV is an optical retailer present in various countries in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company provides expert optical services, prescription glasses, frames, lenses, contact lenses, and sunglasses through a portfolio of optical retail banners. The company's exclusive portfolio contains the following brands: Miki Ninn, The One, Play, LightFly, Activ, and Enzzo, among others, for frames; Heritage, Seen, Solaris, and Unofficial for sunglasses; and EyeExpert and iWear for contact lenses. The assortment covers the full consumer spectrum, from well-known international brands to more-affordable in-house brands.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GrandVision Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GrandVision (GRRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GrandVision (OTCPK: GRRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GrandVision's (GRRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GrandVision.

Q

What is the target price for GrandVision (GRRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GrandVision

Q

Current Stock Price for GrandVision (GRRDF)?

A

The stock price for GrandVision (OTCPK: GRRDF) is $32.25 last updated Wed Apr 28 2021 17:16:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GrandVision (GRRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GrandVision.

Q

When is GrandVision (OTCPK:GRRDF) reporting earnings?

A

GrandVision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GrandVision (GRRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GrandVision.

Q

What sector and industry does GrandVision (GRRDF) operate in?

A

GrandVision is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.