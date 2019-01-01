|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Grandsouth Bancorpation (OTCPK: GRRBP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Grandsouth Bancorpation.
There is no analysis for Grandsouth Bancorpation
The stock price for Grandsouth Bancorpation (OTCPK: GRRBP) is $19 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:20:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 5, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2015.
Grandsouth Bancorpation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Grandsouth Bancorpation.
Grandsouth Bancorpation is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.