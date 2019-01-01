QQQ
Range
28.98 - 28.98
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.52/1.79%
52 Wk
18.76 - 33.99
Mkt Cap
149.2M
Payout Ratio
13.89
Open
28.98
P/E
10.06
EPS
0.86
Shares
5.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Grandsouth Bancorpation is a bank holding company for the GrandSouth Bank. The bank provides full banking services to its customers including personal banking, business banking, and lending services. Its primary sources of revenue are derived from interest and dividends earned on loans, investment securities, and other financial instruments.

Grandsouth Bancorpation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grandsouth Bancorpation (GRRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grandsouth Bancorpation (OTCQX: GRRB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grandsouth Bancorpation's (GRRB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grandsouth Bancorpation.

Q

What is the target price for Grandsouth Bancorpation (GRRB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grandsouth Bancorpation

Q

Current Stock Price for Grandsouth Bancorpation (GRRB)?

A

The stock price for Grandsouth Bancorpation (OTCQX: GRRB) is $28.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:15:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grandsouth Bancorpation (GRRB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 5, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2015.

Q

When is Grandsouth Bancorpation (OTCQX:GRRB) reporting earnings?

A

Grandsouth Bancorpation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grandsouth Bancorpation (GRRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grandsouth Bancorpation.

Q

What sector and industry does Grandsouth Bancorpation (GRRB) operate in?

A

Grandsouth Bancorpation is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.