QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.51
Mkt Cap
7.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
-
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Greenplex Services Inc is involved in the cannabis industry. The company is engaged in providing a variety of services consisting of consulting, infrastructure build-out, equipment rental, and staffing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Greenplex Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenplex Services (GRPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenplex Services (OTCPK: GRPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenplex Services's (GRPX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenplex Services.

Q

What is the target price for Greenplex Services (GRPX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenplex Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenplex Services (GRPX)?

A

The stock price for Greenplex Services (OTCPK: GRPX) is $0.1912 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:46:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenplex Services (GRPX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenplex Services.

Q

When is Greenplex Services (OTCPK:GRPX) reporting earnings?

A

Greenplex Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenplex Services (GRPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenplex Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenplex Services (GRPX) operate in?

A

Greenplex Services is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.