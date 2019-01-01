Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV is a Mexican company which is engaged in the development and distribution of water solutions and sanitation in the Americas. It offers equipment for water storage, piping, purification and water treatment. The company also provides integrated systems for water treatment, distributed with added value services, such as installation and maintenance. Its operating segment includes Individual solutions and Comprehensive solutions. The company generates maximum revenue from the Individual solutions segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mexico.