Range
1.25 - 1.28
Vol / Avg.
49.3K/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.1/8.18%
52 Wk
1.18 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
617.5M
Payout Ratio
45
Open
1.26
P/E
25.61
EPS
0.05
Shares
486.2M
Outstanding
Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV is a Mexican company which is engaged in the development and distribution of water solutions and sanitation in the Americas. It offers equipment for water storage, piping, purification and water treatment. The company also provides integrated systems for water treatment, distributed with added value services, such as installation and maintenance. Its operating segment includes Individual solutions and Comprehensive solutions. The company generates maximum revenue from the Individual solutions segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mexico.

Grupo Rotoplas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Rotoplas (GRPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Rotoplas (OTCPK: GRPRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grupo Rotoplas's (GRPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Rotoplas.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Rotoplas (GRPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Rotoplas

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Rotoplas (GRPRF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Rotoplas (OTCPK: GRPRF) is $1.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:24:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Rotoplas (GRPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Rotoplas.

Q

When is Grupo Rotoplas (OTCPK:GRPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Rotoplas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Rotoplas (GRPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Rotoplas.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Rotoplas (GRPRF) operate in?

A

Grupo Rotoplas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.