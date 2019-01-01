QQQ
Graphene NanoChem PLC operates as a nanotechnology commercialization company. It designs, formulates, manufactures and markets a range of nano-enhanced solutions, from chemicals to performance materials with improved performance characteristics, focusing on the oil and gas sector. The company operates two commercial platforms: Advanced Chemicals which manufactures renewable chemical products for high growth sectors and Advanced Materials that focuses on the application of graphene nanomaterials for selected high-performance industrial use.

Graphene NanoChem Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Graphene NanoChem (GRPEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Graphene NanoChem (OTCEM: GRPEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Graphene NanoChem's (GRPEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Graphene NanoChem.

Q

What is the target price for Graphene NanoChem (GRPEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Graphene NanoChem

Q

Current Stock Price for Graphene NanoChem (GRPEF)?

A

The stock price for Graphene NanoChem (OTCEM: GRPEF) is $0.0003 last updated Fri Sep 10 2021 13:39:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Graphene NanoChem (GRPEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Graphene NanoChem.

Q

When is Graphene NanoChem (OTCEM:GRPEF) reporting earnings?

A

Graphene NanoChem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Graphene NanoChem (GRPEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Graphene NanoChem.

Q

What sector and industry does Graphene NanoChem (GRPEF) operate in?

A

Graphene NanoChem is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.