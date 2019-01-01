QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.03/3.61%
52 Wk
0.56 - 0.98
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
615.2
Open
-
P/E
170.82
EPS
0.08
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grupo Lala SAB de CV is a Mexican company, focused on healthy and nutritious food, has over 65 years of experience in producing, revitalizing and marketing dairy products with the best quality. The company offers milk, cheese, cream, yogurts, butter, margarine and dessert products under Lala brand. Its product is made with fresh milk and natural fruit that offers calcium, vitamins, and proteins, which are part of the energy for the functioning of the body, in addition, its products act as the beneficiary for good nutrition.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Grupo Lala Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Lala (GRPBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Lala (OTCEM: GRPBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Lala's (GRPBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Lala.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Lala (GRPBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Lala

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Lala (GRPBF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Lala (OTCEM: GRPBF) is $0.84 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 15:14:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Lala (GRPBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Lala.

Q

When is Grupo Lala (OTCEM:GRPBF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Lala does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Lala (GRPBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Lala.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Lala (GRPBF) operate in?

A

Grupo Lala is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.