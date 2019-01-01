Grupo Lala SAB de CV is a Mexican company, focused on healthy and nutritious food, has over 65 years of experience in producing, revitalizing and marketing dairy products with the best quality. The company offers milk, cheese, cream, yogurts, butter, margarine and dessert products under Lala brand. Its product is made with fresh milk and natural fruit that offers calcium, vitamins, and proteins, which are part of the energy for the functioning of the body, in addition, its products act as the beneficiary for good nutrition.