There is no Press for this Ticker
Grafton Group PLC is a distributor of building materials. It organizes itself into three segments based on end customer: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. It generates maximum revenue from the Distribution segment. The Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

