There is no Press for this Ticker
Petrotarg AB is engaged in exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas deposits. The company's projects are in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas of the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Petrotarg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Petrotarg (GROLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petrotarg (OTCEM: GROLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petrotarg's (GROLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petrotarg.

Q

What is the target price for Petrotarg (GROLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petrotarg

Q

Current Stock Price for Petrotarg (GROLF)?

A

The stock price for Petrotarg (OTCEM: GROLF) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 17:05:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petrotarg (GROLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petrotarg.

Q

When is Petrotarg (OTCEM:GROLF) reporting earnings?

A

Petrotarg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petrotarg (GROLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petrotarg.

Q

What sector and industry does Petrotarg (GROLF) operate in?

A

Petrotarg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.