There is no Press for this Ticker
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd through its subsidiary operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. The company's only operating segment is the production and distribution of cannabis and related products. It produces organic cannabis products, including Organic dried cannabis, Cannabis oils and edibles, Fresh cannabis, and Seeds for medical applications. Geographically, it has a business presence in North America and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Green Organic Dutchman Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Organic Dutchman (GRODF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: GRODF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Organic Dutchman's (GRODF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Organic Dutchman.

Q

What is the target price for Green Organic Dutchman (GRODF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Organic Dutchman

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Organic Dutchman (GRODF)?

A

The stock price for Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: GRODF) is $0.01366 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Organic Dutchman (GRODF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Organic Dutchman.

Q

When is Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:GRODF) reporting earnings?

A

Green Organic Dutchman does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Organic Dutchman (GRODF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Organic Dutchman.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Organic Dutchman (GRODF) operate in?

A

Green Organic Dutchman is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.