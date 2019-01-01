QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.09/0.43%
52 Wk
20.3 - 20.3
Mkt Cap
462.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
37.2
EPS
30.22
Shares
22.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gremz Inc through its subsidiaries engaged in providing consulting services to help businesses reduce their electric power consumption.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gremz Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gremz (GRMZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gremz (OTCPK: GRMZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gremz's (GRMZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gremz.

Q

What is the target price for Gremz (GRMZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gremz

Q

Current Stock Price for Gremz (GRMZF)?

A

The stock price for Gremz (OTCPK: GRMZF) is $20.3 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 14:33:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gremz (GRMZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gremz.

Q

When is Gremz (OTCPK:GRMZF) reporting earnings?

A

Gremz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gremz (GRMZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gremz.

Q

What sector and industry does Gremz (GRMZF) operate in?

A

Gremz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.