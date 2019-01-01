QQQ
Greentown Management Holdings Co Ltd is the project management company in the PRC. The company's operating segments are Commercial Project Management, Government Project Management, and Other Services. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from Commercial project management which is engaged in providing various services throughout the property development process including preliminary management, planning and design, construction management, cost control, marketing, sales services, delivery management, and after-sales services.

Greentown Management Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greentown Management (GRMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greentown Management (OTCPK: GRMHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Greentown Management's (GRMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greentown Management.

Q

What is the target price for Greentown Management (GRMHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greentown Management

Q

Current Stock Price for Greentown Management (GRMHF)?

A

The stock price for Greentown Management (OTCPK: GRMHF) is $0.44 last updated Tue Sep 28 2021 13:32:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greentown Management (GRMHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greentown Management.

Q

When is Greentown Management (OTCPK:GRMHF) reporting earnings?

A

Greentown Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greentown Management (GRMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greentown Management.

Q

What sector and industry does Greentown Management (GRMHF) operate in?

A

Greentown Management is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.