There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Grillit Inc is a development stage company. The company operates a chain of fast-casual dining and catering, primarily in the Tampa and Boston Markets.

Grillit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grillit (GRLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grillit (OTCPK: GRLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grillit's (GRLT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grillit.

Q

What is the target price for Grillit (GRLT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grillit

Q

Current Stock Price for Grillit (GRLT)?

A

The stock price for Grillit (OTCPK: GRLT) is $0.0007 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grillit (GRLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grillit.

Q

When is Grillit (OTCPK:GRLT) reporting earnings?

A

Grillit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grillit (GRLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grillit.

Q

What sector and industry does Grillit (GRLT) operate in?

A

Grillit is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.