Greatland Gold PLC is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals. It operates in two segments: the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company's flagship asset is the Havieron gold-copper deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Some of its other projects include Juri, Scallywag, Rudall & Canning, Ernest Giles, Panorama, Bromus, Firetower, and Warrentinna.