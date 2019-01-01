QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
809.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
4B
Outstanding
Greatland Gold PLC is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals. It operates in two segments: the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company's flagship asset is the Havieron gold-copper deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Some of its other projects include Juri, Scallywag, Rudall & Canning, Ernest Giles, Panorama, Bromus, Firetower, and Warrentinna.

Greatland Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greatland Gold (GRLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greatland Gold (OTCPK: GRLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greatland Gold's (GRLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greatland Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Greatland Gold (GRLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greatland Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Greatland Gold (GRLGF)?

A

The stock price for Greatland Gold (OTCPK: GRLGF) is $0.2 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:40:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greatland Gold (GRLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greatland Gold.

Q

When is Greatland Gold (OTCPK:GRLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Greatland Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greatland Gold (GRLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greatland Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Greatland Gold (GRLGF) operate in?

A

Greatland Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.