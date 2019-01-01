QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
GL Brands Inc is a hemp consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of brands that market and sell responsibly produced cannabinoid-rich products for health and well-being. The firm's portfolio of products consists of tinctures, softgels, gummies, sparkling beverages, vapes and others.

GL Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GL Brands (GRLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GL Brands (OTC: GRLB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GL Brands's (GRLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GL Brands.

Q

What is the target price for GL Brands (GRLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GL Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for GL Brands (GRLB)?

A

The stock price for GL Brands (OTC: GRLB) is $0.005 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 19:49:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GL Brands (GRLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GL Brands.

Q

When is GL Brands (OTC:GRLB) reporting earnings?

A

GL Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GL Brands (GRLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GL Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does GL Brands (GRLB) operate in?

A

GL Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.