Grainger PLC owns, leases, and manages residential properties. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue through property sales and rental income. The business categorizes its operations into U.K. residential, retirement solutions, fund and third-party management, the U.K. and European development, German residential, and other. U.K. Residential represents the bulk of the group's revenue, with retirement solutions and the U.K and European development also contributing a substantial portion. The company also offers residential fund- and asset management services.