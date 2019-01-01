QQQ
Grainger PLC owns, leases, and manages residential properties. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue through property sales and rental income. The business categorizes its operations into U.K. residential, retirement solutions, fund and third-party management, the U.K. and European development, German residential, and other. U.K. Residential represents the bulk of the group's revenue, with retirement solutions and the U.K and European development also contributing a substantial portion. The company also offers residential fund- and asset management services.

Grainger Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grainger (GRGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grainger (OTCPK: GRGTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grainger's (GRGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grainger.

Q

What is the target price for Grainger (GRGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grainger

Q

Current Stock Price for Grainger (GRGTF)?

A

The stock price for Grainger (OTCPK: GRGTF) is $4.79 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:31:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grainger (GRGTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grainger.

Q

When is Grainger (OTCPK:GRGTF) reporting earnings?

A

Grainger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grainger (GRGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grainger.

Q

What sector and industry does Grainger (GRGTF) operate in?

A

Grainger is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.