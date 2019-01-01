QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Greencity Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Greencity Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greencity Acquisition (GRCYW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greencity Acquisition (NASDAQ: GRCYW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greencity Acquisition's (GRCYW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greencity Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Greencity Acquisition (GRCYW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greencity Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Greencity Acquisition (GRCYW)?

A

The stock price for Greencity Acquisition (NASDAQ: GRCYW) is $0.1099 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:40:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greencity Acquisition (GRCYW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greencity Acquisition.

Q

When is Greencity Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRCYW) reporting earnings?

A

Greencity Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greencity Acquisition (GRCYW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greencity Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Greencity Acquisition (GRCYW) operate in?

A

Greencity Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.