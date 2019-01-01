QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.38 - 10.38
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.99 - 10.48
Mkt Cap
54.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.38
P/E
6.27
EPS
0.06
Shares
5.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 4:31PM
Greencity Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Greencity Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greencity Acquisition (GRCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greencity Acquisition (NASDAQ: GRCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greencity Acquisition's (GRCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greencity Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Greencity Acquisition (GRCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greencity Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Greencity Acquisition (GRCY)?

A

The stock price for Greencity Acquisition (NASDAQ: GRCY) is $10.3797 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greencity Acquisition (GRCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greencity Acquisition.

Q

When is Greencity Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRCY) reporting earnings?

A

Greencity Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greencity Acquisition (GRCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greencity Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Greencity Acquisition (GRCY) operate in?

A

Greencity Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.