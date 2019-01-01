Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. The company operates in three main business segments: the Investment Management segment; the Financial Advisory segment; and the Corporate Activities and Investments segment. It derives majority of the revenue from the Financial Advisory segment.