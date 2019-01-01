QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.6 - 5.75
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
193.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Griffin-American Healthcare Reit III Inc is a real estate investment fund. It focuses its investments on medical office buildings, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, and other healthcare-related facilities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Griffin-American Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Griffin-American (GRAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Griffin-American (OTC: GRAH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Griffin-American's (GRAH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Griffin-American.

Q

What is the target price for Griffin-American (GRAH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Griffin-American

Q

Current Stock Price for Griffin-American (GRAH)?

A

The stock price for Griffin-American (OTC: GRAH) is $5.6 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 13:50:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Griffin-American (GRAH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Griffin-American.

Q

When is Griffin-American (OTC:GRAH) reporting earnings?

A

Griffin-American does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Griffin-American (GRAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Griffin-American.

Q

What sector and industry does Griffin-American (GRAH) operate in?

A

Griffin-American is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.