There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Global Payment Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, sells and supports payment components internationally. GPT carries a full range of payment components and specialises in innovative note validation and payment components for the international Gaming, Vending, Parking and Kiosk industries. Its products can be product can be found in all Australian Casinos, Clubs, and Hotels.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Payment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Payment (GPTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Payment (OTCEM: GPTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Payment's (GPTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Payment.

Q

What is the target price for Global Payment (GPTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Payment

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Payment (GPTX)?

A

The stock price for Global Payment (OTCEM: GPTX) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:58:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Payment (GPTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Payment.

Q

When is Global Payment (OTCEM:GPTX) reporting earnings?

A

Global Payment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Payment (GPTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Payment.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Payment (GPTX) operate in?

A

Global Payment is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.