There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Golden Patriot Corp is engaged in the exploration of its Lucky Boy uranium property in Arizona.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golden Patriot Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Patriot (GPTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Patriot (OTCEM: GPTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Patriot's (GPTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Patriot.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Patriot (GPTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Patriot

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Patriot (GPTC)?

A

The stock price for Golden Patriot (OTCEM: GPTC) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:03:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Patriot (GPTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Patriot.

Q

When is Golden Patriot (OTCEM:GPTC) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Patriot does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Patriot (GPTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Patriot.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Patriot (GPTC) operate in?

A

Golden Patriot is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.