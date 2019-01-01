QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
General Payment Systems Inc formerly known as Continental Prison Systems, Inc. is a payment processing technology company that provides government agencies with proprietary hardware (Kiosks) and cloud based software systems that automate the process of collecting payments from the general public.

General Payment Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General Payment Systems (GPSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General Payment Systems (OTCEM: GPSI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are General Payment Systems's (GPSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for General Payment Systems.

Q

What is the target price for General Payment Systems (GPSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for General Payment Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for General Payment Systems (GPSI)?

A

The stock price for General Payment Systems (OTCEM: GPSI) is $0.025 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:28:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General Payment Systems (GPSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for General Payment Systems.

Q

When is General Payment Systems (OTCEM:GPSI) reporting earnings?

A

General Payment Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is General Payment Systems (GPSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General Payment Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does General Payment Systems (GPSI) operate in?

A

General Payment Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.