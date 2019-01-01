Aidigong Maternal & Child Health Ltd is an investment holding company registered in Bermuda. It is active in health management and healthcare investment management business. The company provides life healthcare service, healthcare investment management business, natural health food business, advantage growth for children business. It is also engaged in investing and financing activities. The company manages its business in two reportable segments namely the health industry and Postpartum Care Services. It earns a majority of the revenue from the health industry. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.