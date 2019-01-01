QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
19.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent exploration and development company. The company operates through Utica Shale and Scoop properties. The Utica Shale is located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. The Scoop (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) play of Oklahoma is located in the southeast portion of the prolific Anadarko Basin.

see more
Gulfport Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gulfport Energy (GPORQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gulfport Energy (OTC: GPORQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gulfport Energy's (GPORQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gulfport Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Gulfport Energy (GPORQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gulfport Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)?

A

The stock price for Gulfport Energy (OTC: GPORQ) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gulfport Energy (GPORQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulfport Energy.

Q

When is Gulfport Energy (OTC:GPORQ) reporting earnings?

A

Gulfport Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gulfport Energy (GPORQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gulfport Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Gulfport Energy (GPORQ) operate in?

A

Gulfport Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTC.