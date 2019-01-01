Promotora de Informaciones SA operates under the commercial name 'Prisa' which is a multimedia group in Spain and Portugal. The business is operated through various segment which includes Education, Radio, Press, and others. Its Education segment includes primarily the sale of educational books and the services and materials related to the education systems. Geographically, it operates in Spain, Portugal, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, and other countries out of which Spain accounts for most of the revenue for the company.