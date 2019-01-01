QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
388.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
706.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Promotora de Informaciones SA operates under the commercial name 'Prisa' which is a multimedia group in Spain and Portugal. The business is operated through various segment which includes Education, Radio, Press, and others. Its Education segment includes primarily the sale of educational books and the services and materials related to the education systems. Geographically, it operates in Spain, Portugal, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, and other countries out of which Spain accounts for most of the revenue for the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Promotora Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Promotora (GPOPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Promotora (OTCPK: GPOPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Promotora's (GPOPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Promotora.

Q

What is the target price for Promotora (GPOPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Promotora

Q

Current Stock Price for Promotora (GPOPF)?

A

The stock price for Promotora (OTCPK: GPOPF) is $0.55 last updated Tue Jul 21 2020 14:13:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Promotora (GPOPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Promotora.

Q

When is Promotora (OTCPK:GPOPF) reporting earnings?

A

Promotora does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Promotora (GPOPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Promotora.

Q

What sector and industry does Promotora (GPOPF) operate in?

A

Promotora is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.