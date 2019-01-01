Grupa LOTOS SA is an integrated oil company that engages in business ranging from extraction to refining and distribution. The group engages in activities across the oil and gas value chain through a host of companies it manages under the Lotos brand. Lotos businesses operating on the downstream portion of the value chain are the leading earners, with sales derived from wholesale and retail operations. The slate of petroleum products includes gasoline, naphtha, diesel oils, light fuel, jet fuel, heavy products, and other petroleum products. Appropriate petroleum products are sold throughout Poland at retail service stations under various brands. Refinery operations also support a prevalent asphalt business that depends heavily on bitumen production.