Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.43 - 16.74
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.69
EPS
4.38
Shares
184.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grupa LOTOS SA is an integrated oil company that engages in business ranging from extraction to refining and distribution. The group engages in activities across the oil and gas value chain through a host of companies it manages under the Lotos brand. Lotos businesses operating on the downstream portion of the value chain are the leading earners, with sales derived from wholesale and retail operations. The slate of petroleum products includes gasoline, naphtha, diesel oils, light fuel, jet fuel, heavy products, and other petroleum products. Appropriate petroleum products are sold throughout Poland at retail service stations under various brands. Refinery operations also support a prevalent asphalt business that depends heavily on bitumen production.

Analyst Ratings

Grupa LOTOS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupa LOTOS (GPOLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupa LOTOS (OTCPK: GPOLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grupa LOTOS's (GPOLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupa LOTOS.

Q

What is the target price for Grupa LOTOS (GPOLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupa LOTOS

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupa LOTOS (GPOLF)?

A

The stock price for Grupa LOTOS (OTCPK: GPOLF) is $13.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:12:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupa LOTOS (GPOLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupa LOTOS.

Q

When is Grupa LOTOS (OTCPK:GPOLF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupa LOTOS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupa LOTOS (GPOLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupa LOTOS.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupa LOTOS (GPOLF) operate in?

A

Grupa LOTOS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.