Grand Perfecta Inc is active in the publishing industry. The company is engaged in the business of transmitting and providing horse racing information via various types of media, including multiple websites owned and operated by the wholly-owned subsidiaries of LinkBit and Umajin HK. Each of its websites has concepts to meet the respective preferences of horse racing fans, the company's users and customers.

Grand Perfecta Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grand Perfecta (GPIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grand Perfecta (OTC: GPIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grand Perfecta's (GPIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grand Perfecta.

Q

What is the target price for Grand Perfecta (GPIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grand Perfecta

Q

Current Stock Price for Grand Perfecta (GPIW)?

A

The stock price for Grand Perfecta (OTC: GPIW) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 20:23:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grand Perfecta (GPIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grand Perfecta.

Q

When is Grand Perfecta (OTC:GPIW) reporting earnings?

A

Grand Perfecta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grand Perfecta (GPIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grand Perfecta.

Q

What sector and industry does Grand Perfecta (GPIW) operate in?

A

Grand Perfecta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.