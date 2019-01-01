QQQ
Great Portland Estates PLC, or GPE, is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership and development of commercial property in central London. GPE invests in and redevelops London real estate. The company generates revenue from these assets through long-term lease agreements. Income is also derived from the management of other development projects. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of office space, while retail locations also make up a significant percentage. Almost half of GPE's properties are located in the North of Oxford Street area. London's West End is home to a substantial share as well. GPE's tenants are primarily divided between retail & leisure shops; technology, media, & telecom companies; and professional & business services firms.

Great Portland Estates Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Portland Estates (GPEAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCPK: GPEAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Great Portland Estates's (GPEAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Portland Estates.

Q

What is the target price for Great Portland Estates (GPEAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Portland Estates

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Portland Estates (GPEAF)?

A

The stock price for Great Portland Estates (OTCPK: GPEAF) is $9.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:40:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Portland Estates (GPEAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Portland Estates.

Q

When is Great Portland Estates (OTCPK:GPEAF) reporting earnings?

A

Great Portland Estates does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Portland Estates (GPEAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Portland Estates.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Portland Estates (GPEAF) operate in?

A

Great Portland Estates is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.