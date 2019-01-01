QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gruma SAB de CV is an international food production company, originally from Mexico. The product portfolio is large: corn and flour tortillas, wheat flour, naan, pita bread, flatbreads, wraps, chapatti, and pizza bases, along with other food products, such as snacks, pasta, rice, condiments, and palm hearts. The company has operations in America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, and is present in over 100 countries across the globe. Its well-known brands are Maseca, Robin Hood, Mission, Guerrero, Tortiricas and Tosty.

Gruma SAB Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gruma SAB (GPAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gruma SAB (OTCPK: GPAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gruma SAB's (GPAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gruma SAB.

Q

What is the target price for Gruma SAB (GPAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gruma SAB

Q

Current Stock Price for Gruma SAB (GPAGF)?

A

The stock price for Gruma SAB (OTCPK: GPAGF) is $13.24 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:33:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gruma SAB (GPAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gruma SAB.

Q

When is Gruma SAB (OTCPK:GPAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Gruma SAB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gruma SAB (GPAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gruma SAB.

Q

What sector and industry does Gruma SAB (GPAGF) operate in?

A

Gruma SAB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.