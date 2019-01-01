Geovax Labs Inc is US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (GV-MVA-VLP) vector vaccine platform. The development programs of the company focused on preventive vaccines against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. The product pipeline includes HIV-Clade B Preventive Vaccine, HIV-Clade B Immunotherapy, Hemorrhagic Fever Vaccines, Zika Vaccine, Malaria vaccine, and Cancer Immunotherapy.