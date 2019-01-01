QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
406.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
The GO2 People Ltd is one of the providers of vertically integrated recruitment and building services to industries throughout Australia. Its operating segment includes Labour Hire and Recruitment Services; Residential and Remote Building Services; Skills and Training Services and Corporate cost centres. It generates maximum revenue from the Labour Hire and Recruitment Services segment. Geographically, it operates only in Australia. The company serves infrastructure, construction, mining resources, electrical/energy, warehousing/logistics, and waste management.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GO2 People Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GO2 People (GOTWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GO2 People (OTCPK: GOTWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GO2 People's (GOTWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GO2 People.

Q

What is the target price for GO2 People (GOTWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GO2 People

Q

Current Stock Price for GO2 People (GOTWF)?

A

The stock price for GO2 People (OTCPK: GOTWF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GO2 People (GOTWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GO2 People.

Q

When is GO2 People (OTCPK:GOTWF) reporting earnings?

A

GO2 People does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GO2 People (GOTWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GO2 People.

Q

What sector and industry does GO2 People (GOTWF) operate in?

A

GO2 People is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.