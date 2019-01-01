The GO2 People Ltd is one of the providers of vertically integrated recruitment and building services to industries throughout Australia. Its operating segment includes Labour Hire and Recruitment Services; Residential and Remote Building Services; Skills and Training Services and Corporate cost centres. It generates maximum revenue from the Labour Hire and Recruitment Services segment. Geographically, it operates only in Australia. The company serves infrastructure, construction, mining resources, electrical/energy, warehousing/logistics, and waste management.